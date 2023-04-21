To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • IT2EC 2023: GE Digital and FSI extend flight sim data analysis partnership

IT2EC 2023: GE Digital and FSI extend flight sim data analysis partnership

21st April 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

New insights will allow FSI to enhance the performance of GE Digital's flight simulators. (Photo: FSI)

FSI and GE Digital are setting out to improve pilot performance, safety and training effectiveness.

GE Digital and FlightSafety International (FSI) have extended their partnership to improve pilot training.

As part of the collaboration, FSI will use GE Digital’s flight analytics platform to analyse data produced by its simulators.

FSI immersive technology is used for military, government and commercial pilot training.

The combination of the two companies’ expertise is set out to increase the performance and safety of FSI services helping to improve pilot performance, safety and training effectiveness.

GE Digital said new insights will allow FSI to enhance the performance of its flight simulators and deliver training via improved training scenarios.

‘GE Digital’s flight analytics platform will help FSI unlock new, data-driven insights from our simulators,’ said Richard Meikle, executive VP of operations and safety at FSI.

‘Combining the two technologies is a big step towards helping to enhance the pilot training process, including everything from improving decision-making, reducing errors, and enhancing safety and efficiency.’

GE Digital’s platform is also said to enhance sustainable initiatives by providing fuel efficiency analytics to help operators fly both safely and efficiently, identifying cost-saving opportunities and quantifying the results.

