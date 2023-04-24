IT2EC 2023: BAE Systems kicks off second phase of OdySSEy, single synthetic environment programme

PLEXYS has joined BAE Systems’ project OdySSEy to build a future single synthetic environment (SSE) for military training, the partners announced at IT2EC 2023 in Rotterdam.

This step kicks off Phase 2 of the programme, where the partners will focus on introducing more complexity and allowing BAE Systems to utilise the most advanced technologies.

OdySSEy is essentially BAE Systems’ proof of concept demonstrator for developing an SSE. It aims to bring together experts from simulation, supercomputing, data analytics, AR and VR to create an environment where multi-domain training can take place.

The company announced its first partner, distributed computing company Hadean, at last year’s IT2EC.

Now there are eight different companies involved in the project to create an entire demonstration and build the foundation of the core product, head of training at BAE Systems Lucy Walton told reporters in Rotterdam.

‘We are entering Phase 2 where we’re starting to increase what the capabilities are, AI, for instance, and also starting to look at how we can bring in more complexity,’ she said.

‘And it’s very focused on multi-domain training, and trying to break down those barriers of having individual domains.’

Sanjay Khetia, director for PLEXYS UK, said his company has the capability that will allow BAE Systems to utilise the most advanced technologies in an environment where it can replicate various scenarios rapidly.

‘We’re trying to augment what OdySSEy already has, adding the capability that allows the replication of threats, weapons and simulate operational systems,’ he added.

Walton said the UK MoD is interested in this solution, but added that the company set out on project OdySSEy with the export market in mind.

She said Phase 2 will be concluded by March next year, but she emphasised that the development of this project has been a ‘rapid sprint'.

‘We made our first announcement 12 months ago and spent a lot of time pulling in partners for the first phase and looking at developing the product, but the actual development was done in four months,’ she said.

‘I think this shows the agility of working with SMEs, but also working in a very different way than the normal way.’

Walton said the project is also different from most other BAE Systems training projects in that each partner joined on different terms and conditions.

When asked by Shephard she said the OdySSEy partnership will ‘certainly’ continue to grow.

Along the way between now and the end of Phase 2, there will be ‘iterative agile development packages’ placed.

‘[This includes] looking at the introduction of live assets, a lot more AI, more advancement on pattern of life and other elements,’ Walton said.

Although there will be internal customer requirements as well, as OdySSEy is an internally founded project, Phase 3 of the programme will be predominantly catered to the customer needs.

