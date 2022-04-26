IT2EC 2022: Vrgineers aim for the sky with new MR flight sim

Czech simulation specialist Vrgineers has used the IT2EC exhibition in London on 26-28 April to launch a new VR and MR pilot training system.

The new training device features the latest version of the company’s XTAL 3 display with Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D visual simulation platform.

XTAL is the company’s high-resolution VR HMD that provides the user with a 180° field-of-view using two 4K resolution displays.

Vrgineers said that Lockheed Martin’s Prepar3D v.5 supports XTAL 3 MR technology ‘out of the box’, making the developer or integrator’s task much easier.

The new training device provides haptic feedback; the operator can see their own hands and therefore interact with the physical instrument panel.

The training device has been created for F-15, F-16 and F-35 fighter aircraft, and Vrgineers is now looking to develop the system for other aircraft.

US-based AI gesture control company Pison Technology is using the device for two separate Phase II R&D contracts (awarded under the Small Business Innovation Research programme) that collectively seek to develop advanced simulation technologies for crewed flight simulators.

These programmes are funded separately by AFWERX for the USAF and USN.

‘Flying with the XTAL in a full-motion hydraulic sim and rolling in on a low-level bombing run literally felt like I was back in the cockpit, heart rate elevated, mental focus 100% on threat avoidance and target acquisition – incredible,’ said USN pilot Bryant Church.

Vrgineers CEO Marek Polčák claimed: ‘Such a setup, with a fully operational cockpit and XTAL mixed reality solution combined with Prepar3D is less expensive than a standard dome installation and has a smaller footprint.’

He added: ‘Thanks to these improvements, time spent in simulators is expected to grow rapidly, saving flight and maintenance costs and improving pilots’ battle-readiness to unprecedented levels.’