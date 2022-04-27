IT2EC 2022: Air Target Sweden gains new business in South America

Air Target Sweden, providers of acoustic scoring systems that can detect incoming projectiles from surface- and air-launched weapon systems, highlighted its new TOR scoring station at IT2EC 2022 in London on 26-28 April.

TOR was developed in conjunction with the Belgian Army.

The company’s acoustic miss distance indicators (MDI) detect projectiles that are fired against targets from any direction. This allows the target to be used for any shooting scenario profile.

The MDIs are compatible with weapon systems ranging from 5.56mm calibre small arms or medium-calibre cannons and guns up to 5-inch calibre, all the way to missiles.

Scoring data from the MDI is sent to and presented in the scoring station via telemetry. The new TOR scoring station allows for the collection, calculation and presentation of real-time firing results from the company’s acoustic MDI.

Data presented by TOR includes the miss distance and the location or sector where the round passed, and this is presented graphically or as a printed output for later analysis.

For anti-aircraft artillery or air-to-ground cannon fire, the salvo centre, mean miss distance and the number of rounds fired in each salvo are all presented and used for the after-action review or later analysis.

TOR is a Windows 10-based system that runs on a ruggedised Panasonic Toughbook (or similar)/TDU-1 or TDU-2 computer configuration, and comes complete with an antenna and external battery pack.

‘COVID and the current situation in Ukraine have made the past couple of years difficult for us but we have seen success in Chile and Brazil and that means we have entered the South American market for the first time,’ Air Target Sweden CEO Martin Normark told Shephard.

Another new product on display at IT2EC was the company’s TUP-30 target unit processor that takes acoustic MDI data and feeds it back to the ground station.

‘Modern technology means that everything is getting smaller and that means we can pack more capability into each target,’ said Normark.

Air Target Sweden has customers in more than 30 countries and as well as its MDI and scoring system products. The company also supplies sleeve targets and aircraft winch systems.