Military Training magazine: Red Flag; live air training; and naval collective training

Comment: Is the British Army training for the right fight?

Analysts and experts will scrutinise the conflict in Ukraine for years to come, but the past few months have certainly been enough to highlight some of the gaps in the British Army’s capabilities. Are the lessons learned in the east being applied correctly?

Flying the flags: How Red Flag exercises are preparing the US and its allies for the future fight

Exercise Red Flag has been running for nearly 50 years and provides a complex battlespace environment for the US and its allies to train in. With upgrades to the Nellis test and training range under way and the standing up of a new aggressor squadron equipped with F-35 Lightning IIs, the future is looking bright for the world’s paramount live training air exercise.

Evolving market: Finding a balance between live and virtual air combat training

Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation plays an important role in aircrew training, supporting the delivery of a realistic environment. The systems are evolving, combining different elements of LVC.

Strength in diversity: Training for interoperability between NATO partners

With 30 disparate countries making up NATO, the need for interoperability between the partner nations is critical. Training plays a vital role in achieving the necessary coordination.

The deadliest weapon in a navy’s arsenal

What is the deadliest weapon in a navy’s arsenal? Torpedoes? Rail guns? Ballistic missiles? Wrong. Nothing can surpass the capabilities of a well-trained crew, and the war in Ukraine is a case in point.

Live vs virtual: What’s the best?

Whether to opt for live or virtual training remains the million-dollar question that armed forces are trying to answer, balancing cost savings against effective learning. Each has its pros and cons, but which one is better?

