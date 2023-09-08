DSEI 2023: Inzpire extends training support to Royal Air Force

Ahead of DSEI 2023, Inzpire’s Collective Training Division (CTD) has secured a two-year contract to deliver subject matter expertise support to 20 Squadron’s (QWI (C2) course at RAF Boulmer.

Synthetic and live training specialists from across CTD will provide specific C2 and battlespace management support, and assist with phases of the QWI (C2) course including planning, courseware, exercise scenarios and supporting live and synthetic training.

Related Articles

Aeralis and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights

Royal Air Force begins training instructors on Protector UAV simulator in the US

Synthetic training capability demonstrated to UK Royal Navy

In addition to QWI (C2) support, Inzpire will assist with the Combat Ready Operators Course (CROC), which teaches qualified operators from 19 and 20 Sqns to provide advanced tactical air command and control and battle management, including tactical control of fighter aircraft in complex, contested joint air operations scenarios.

The QWI (C2) works closely with the QWI (Combat Air), which has stood up to deliver a combined QWI course for Typhoon and F-35 pilots based at RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham; Inzpire already has staff embedded at both locations carrying out a similar role to those at Boulmer.

Richard Tattersall, head of CTD, said: ''This work will complement the work done by our teams supporting Combat Air and Reaper QWICs. Whilst these contracts are separate, our teams work collegially to ensure the RAF receives the very best coordinated training; there are synergies and benefits to this approach for the students, staff and RAF.'

Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by: