Improbable confirms sale of UK defence business
Improbable and a group of investors led by NOIA Capital have agreed on terms of a spin-out of Improbable's Defence and National Security business, the companies announced on 5 June.
The transaction includes the transfer of around 70 engineers and modellers, contracts including those with the UK MoD and other business interests, all powered by Improbable’s product, Skyral.
The transaction is expected to conclude in the next six months while it awaits the UK government’s customary approvals processes. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Reports about talks between Improbable and industry emerged towards the end of March, when
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
IBM joins Babcock-Leonardo bid team for Canada’s largest training contract
The 25-year, $3.75 billion contract is currently in the evaluation phase and is expected to be awarded in the autumn of this year with only two remaining contenders.
-
CAE takes US Army flight school training support subcontract
CAE has been awarded a contract from General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to support the US Army’s Flight School Training Support Services (FSTSS) at Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker), Alabama.