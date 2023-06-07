To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Improbable confirms sale of UK defence business

7th June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Warsaw

RSS

Improbable’s two most notable efforts in the UK are the MoD’s ‘digital backbone’ and its role in the Raytheon UK-led Omnia Training CTTP bid. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Improbable will transfer all of its defence business to Luxembourg-based NIOA Capital, including all existing contracts.

Improbable and a group of investors led by NOIA Capital have agreed on terms of a spin-out of Improbable's Defence and National Security business, the companies announced on 5 June.

The transaction includes the transfer of around 70 engineers and modellers, contracts including those with the UK MoD and other business interests, all powered by Improbable’s product, Skyral.

The transaction is expected to conclude in the next six months while it awaits the UK government’s customary approvals processes. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reports about talks between Improbable and industry emerged towards the end of March, when

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us