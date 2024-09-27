Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality
Militaries everywhere are looking for leanness. That means not expending staff time or vehicle expense except where it is absolutely necessary. Reducing time spent travelling to and fro, in situations like MedEvac, can make the difference between life and death. In other, more pedestrian situations, it can make the difference between long and expensive journeys and simply getting the job done.
At last week’s DVD 2024 at UTAC Millbrook, Duncan McSporran, chief operations officer at Kognitiv Spark, talked delegates through the ways in which new advances in mixed-reality capabilities, coupled with a proprietary technology black box that allows the process to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Northrop Grumman receives follow-on contract for CUAS and C-IED systems
The Joint Counter Radio-Controlled Improvised Explosive Device Electronic Warfare (JCREW) counter-improvised explosive device (C-IED) and Drone Restricted Access Using Known Electromagnetic Warfare (DRAKE) counter-UAS (CUAS) systems are mounted and dismounted RF jammers.
-
Adarga’s Vantage AI software selected for UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support
Adarga’s Vantage information analysis tool is in service with the UK MoD and individual UK forces. It builds on the company’s Knowledge Platform which processes, organises and analyses open source material, as well as information held by the user’s military, security and intelligence services.
-
Thales digital twin system set for trials in UK next year
The digital twin system has been designed to evaluate the introduction of new systems onto platforms but could also be used to support procurement, training and battle planning in the future.
-
The space defence dilemma: Commercial vs. dedicated military systems
During a recent space defence event in London, discussions turned to militaries’ growing dependence on commercial satellite systems and how it has fostered an environment for operating space assets that is becoming ever more hostile.
-
Space defence assets under growing threat says Lockheed executive
Chinese innovation and interference means it will only continue to get harder for western nations to defend their space assets.
-
How to build navigational resilience for your military in a hackable world
If the position or navigation information of your defence assets are compromised, they are as good as useless.