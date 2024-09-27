To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Work-from-home warfare: the power of mixed reality

27th September 2024 - 11:35 GMT | by Tony Fyler in UTAC Millbrook, UK

If you need repairs in the middle of nowhere, mixed reality could put an expert by your side. (Photo: Kognitiv Spark)

Defence-secure mixed reality headsets can save hours, or even weeks, of travel time to fix defunct equipment or get subject experts effectively “on-site” where they are needed.

Militaries everywhere are looking for leanness. That means not expending staff time or vehicle expense except where it is absolutely necessary. Reducing time spent travelling to and fro, in situations like MedEvac, can make the difference between life and death. In other, more pedestrian situations, it can make the difference between long and expensive journeys and simply getting the job done.

At last week’s DVD 2024 at UTAC Millbrook, Duncan McSporran, chief operations officer at Kognitiv Spark, talked delegates through the ways in which new advances in mixed-reality capabilities, coupled with a proprietary technology black box that allows the process to

