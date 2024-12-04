I/ITSEC 2024: US military to deploy Cubic SPEAR in the Indo-Pacific
The US military will operate Cubic Defense's SPEAR capability in multi-domain war games and simulations conducted in the Indo-Pacific region in FY2025.
The platform is engineered to provide a comprehensive common operational picture during live post-mission operations, tests and training. According to Cubic, it seamlessly integrates data from live, virtual and constructive feeds, multiple domains, kinetic and non-kinetic effects and analytics capabilities.
“We have at least five exercises where we are going to be using SPEAR in the INDOPACOM [US Indo-Pacific Command theatre] in FY25,” Paul Averna, VP and general manager of advanced training solutions for Cubic told Shephard during
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
I/ITSEC 2024: US Army combines UAVs, AI and new tech to improve simulation capabilities
The service is working with USC ICT to integrate information capture by drones, AI and 3D Gaussian Splatting.
-
Just Released: Military Training Technology Report December 2024 now available to read
In this latest Shephard technology report, Giles Ebbutt highlights the rise of the first person view (FPV) drone as a powerful asymmetric weapon that can …
-
British Army Strategic Training Partner bidders drop from seven to four
Three of the bidding consortia have dropped out of the competition to become STP for the British Army Collective Training Service.