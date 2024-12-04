To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • I/ITSEC 2024: US military to deploy Cubic SPEAR in the Indo-Pacific

I/ITSEC 2024: US military to deploy Cubic SPEAR in the Indo-Pacific

4th December 2024 - 10:16 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Orlando

UK Royal Air Force Typhoon fitted with Cubic’s P5 Pods in the Cobra Warrior exercise. (Photo: US Dvids)

Cubic Defense's Simplified Planning Execution Analysis and Reconstruction (SPEAR) capability will be used in five multi-domain exercises in the region in FY2025.

The US military will operate Cubic Defense's SPEAR capability in multi-domain war games and simulations conducted in the Indo-Pacific region in FY2025.

The platform is engineered to provide a comprehensive common operational picture during live post-mission operations, tests and training. According to Cubic, it seamlessly integrates data from live, virtual and constructive feeds, multiple domains, kinetic and non-kinetic effects and analytics capabilities.

“We have at least five exercises where we are going to be using SPEAR in the INDOPACOM [US Indo-Pacific Command theatre] in FY25,” Paul Averna, VP and general manager of advanced training solutions for Cubic told Shephard during

