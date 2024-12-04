I/ITSEC 2024: US military to deploy Cubic SPEAR in the Indo-Pacific

The US military will operate Cubic Defense's SPEAR capability in multi-domain war games and simulations conducted in the Indo-Pacific region in FY2025.

The platform is engineered to provide a comprehensive common operational picture during live post-mission operations, tests and training. According to Cubic, it seamlessly integrates data from live, virtual and constructive feeds, multiple domains, kinetic and non-kinetic effects and analytics capabilities.

“We have at least five exercises where we are going to be using SPEAR in the INDOPACOM [US Indo-Pacific Command theatre] in FY25,” Paul Averna, VP and general manager of advanced training solutions for Cubic told Shephard during