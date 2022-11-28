I/ITSEC 2022: VRAI to collaborate with Microsoft on next-gen sim capabilities

VR simulation solution company VRAI will collaborate with Microsoft to provide simulation capabilities to defence customers, the companies announced on 28 November at I/ITSEC 2022.

The partnership will leverage VRAI’s ReACT VR Armour Crew Sim, machine learning capabilities and Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

VRAI says that ReACT ‘increases training and repetition opportunities for armour crews, using immersive VR environments to replace the need for real-world platforms'.

The system is already deployed with some military customers where it allows for more hands-on training opportunities in an immersive environment, reducing the need to access real platforms and the number of instructors needed at one given time.

Recently, VRAI collaborated with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace to deliver ReACT to the Irish Defence Force.

VRAI started working with Microsoft via the Microsoft for Startups programme, which gave it the initial access needed to some of the technology and support to enhance the ReACT solution.

VRAI has since built its HEAT data platform on Azure, which is the foundation of the company’s simulation solutions. It was developed in collaboration with the RAF, via funding provided by the UK MoD’s Defence and Security Accelerator.

Gus MacGregor-Millar, GM of worldwide defense and intelligence at Microsoft said at the show: ‘Our collaboration with VRAI will enable defence customers to harness the full potential of synthetic environments and personalised training, using next-generation cloud capabilities, to meet mission priorities.’

