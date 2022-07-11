AEC Skyline ventures into combat cloud services with Lowland

Netherlands-based AEC Skyline has expanded its portfolio of critical data solutions with the launch of a new Azure cloud-based combat data transfer solution called Lowland, powered by the Secure Search & Information Exchange (S2IX) system from Australian company Myriad Technologies.

Lowland supports key requirements of NATO Federated Mission Networking standards. It is designed to ensure a ‘timely, reliable and secure transfer of critical data from the field to operational and strategic level command centres, even in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited conditions’, AEC Skyline noted in an 11 July announcement.

The company added that the system ‘enables defence forces to gather and interpret data generated by various sensors, systems using the S2IX template as it integrates with battle management systems and other platforms’.

Lowland has already attracted ‘substantial interest in the defence sector’, AEC Skyline stated, having been tested recently in a multinational interoperability exercise.

More tests are planned for later in 2022.