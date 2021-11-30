I/ITSEC 2021: Marathon touts flexible ranges to improve readiness

The US HASC is pushing the US Army to consider increased use of the ART. (Photo: Marathon)

Marathon is looking to push its AI-driven targets as a solution to reduce costs, improve training realism and change the mentality around range training.

‘The idea of older, fixed ranges are a thing of the past that limit the training that can be given to our warfighters,’ Ralph Petroff, President North America at Marathon Robotics, told Shephard on 29 November during the first day of I/ITSEC 2021 in Orlando.

‘Such ranges feature an infrastructure that comprises berms and butts with fixed or pop-up targets that once built, become literally, set in stone,’ said Petroff. ‘Our approach is to use robotic targets that use different tactics every time they are deployed and so the marines and soldiers that undergo training are presented with different challenges that they have to respond to.’

Petroff was talking about the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee (HASC) Army FY2023 rollout plan for the faster adoption of autonomous robotic targets (ART).

HASC is expecting this plan by 30 April 2022.

‘The committee directs the Secretary of the Army to submit a report to the Congressional defence committee not later than 30 April 2022, on how the Army can field this capability in Fiscal Year 2023, and what assistance the Army may need to accelerate its fielding.’

The Marathon ART provides many more training opportunities and scenarios than being a target. (Photo: Marathon)

At present, the use of ARTs by the US DoD has been largely championed by the USMC; however, even here take-up has been slow.

According to a year-long 2018 study by the USMC, an end-user evaluation concluded that ARTs were a ‘vast improvement to training modality over existing systems and [were] value added in all training events/scenarios'.

USMC Col (ret) Walt Yates, now a consultant to Marathon, told Shephard that the major benefit achieved by the USMC was that they could book the Marathon targets as a service, ‘as and when required’, without paying a massive upfront cost.

‘The other benefit is that the service is not saddled with old technology as is often the case when a training system is procured,’ he added.

‘Some people think that developing autonomous targets is easy. In fact, it’s very difficult. Don’t think of these devices as targets; they are intelligent entities.’ — Ralph Petroff, President North America, Marathon Robotics

Yates said that the DoD is looking at the USMC’s experience and the possible adoption of ARTs across the US Army and other services.

Petroff explained that such targets give the user the opportunity to use their initiative as to how they can be used. For example, an ART can be a target in one phase but then become part of the friendly force to allow troops to practise providing close covering fire; a training scenario that couldn’t take place for real due to safety constraints.

‘Some people think that developing autonomous targets is easy,’ said Petroff. ‘In fact, it’s very difficult. Don’t think of these devices as targets; they are intelligent entities.’

The Marathon argument is very persuasive but its challenge is to change a mindset — present for many centuries — that the aim of the range is to train marksmanship. That mentality is wrong; overmatch and winning the firefight are more important.