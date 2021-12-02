I/ITSEC 2021: Lockheed Martin unveils added training options for F-35

I/ITSEC 2021: InVeris launches AR urban training solution
Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 100 F-35 Full Mission Simulators (FMS) to customers in the US and across the globe, Raashi Quattlebaum, VP of F-35 Training & Logistics, told Shephard at the I/ITSEC event in Orlando.
However, such training devices cannot achieve everything.
Air forces are always looking to add training capabilities to address specific training and mission rehearsal needs, which led Lockheed Martin to develop the F-35 Mission Rehearsal Trainer (MRT) – Lightning Integrated Training Environment (LITE).
MRT-LITE provides customers with a solution that allows eight devices to fit into the same footprint as the F-35 FMS, according to Lockheed Martin.
Erik ‘Rock’ Etz, senior manager of new business, strategy and roadmaps at Lockheed Martin, said that ‘the small footprint and modular configuration provide flexibility for on-demand training and leverages existing distributed mission training technology to train in the joint domain environment'.
He added that MRT-LITE can be networked with FMS devices to provide multi-ship formations, thereby enhancing training and mission rehearsal and providing ‘more realistic training environments’ that reflect actual combat environments.
Etz told Shephard that the device can be used in a standalone configuration without an instructor and promotes ‘pilot currency and proficiency in squadron training of mission-essential tasks'.
Quattlebaum added that the MRT-LITE can also ‘reduce training capacity constraints with the FMS’ and also deliver training ‘at the point of need’. The latter is certainly a growing requirement for air forces around the world.
Asked whether F-35 customers are keen on the device, Etz explained that demand for such a solution drove Lockheed Martin to begin the development of MRT-LITE 18 months ago.
Although MRT-LITE was being shown at I/ITSEC in a very much sanitised version, Quattlebaum said that the device uses the same baseline software as the FMS/aircraft.
There is little doubt that modern technology is allowing lower-cost trainers such as MRT-LITE to take on more of the training burden from the aircraft and high-end FMS training systems.
In the case of MRT-LITE, Lockheed Martin says that the new device can achieve 75% of the training requirements currently achieved by the FMS.
