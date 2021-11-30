I/ITSEC 2021: Lockheed Martin emphasises land training capabilities

I/ITSEC 2021: BISim supports Kongsberg’s new CORE
BISim announced at I/ITSEC that it is providing its VBS4 and IOS capabilities to support Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device.
In the week preceding I/ITSEC 2021, Lockheed Martin briefed journalists on one of the company’s main thrusts at the show, a focus on training in the land domain. The briefing also covered updates on the Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System (VTESS) and the Digital Range Training System (DRTS) product line.
The original VTESS contract was awarded to a Lockheed Martin-Saab team in early-2017 with the aim of combining multiple crew training systems into a single product capability across fleets. This contract called for the use of the I-MILES code but in late 2018 it was decided to change this for the NATO-specified UCATT code.
‘VTESS is different [to I-MILES] in that it is based on open architecture,’ explained Ralph Briggs, Business Development Senior Manager, Land Training Solutions at Lockheed Martin. ‘Today we have produced over 1,000 of these base kits out of the 12,000 that the Army plans to procure.
Based on open architecture means that VTESS can integrate with legacy systems such as MILES and I-MILES as well as the UCATT specified ULEIS code now used by many NATO allies.
‘By October 2023 we will have delivered VTESS to 33 locations,’ Briggs said.
Staff at the Orchard CTC monitor a DAGIR exercise. (Photo: Idaho National Guard)
To achieve this high rate of production has driven Lockheed Martin to adopt a number of smart automated production processes and techniques. Following successful Government Acceptance Tests, the first 160 VTESS systems have now been delivered to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk in Louisiana.
Moving on to DRTS and its derivatives, the company has been busy fielding new ranges and conducting technical refreshes on a number of extant ranges.
In March this year, the Idaho National Guard opened its Digital Air Ground Integrated Range (DAGIR) at the Orchard Combat Training Center (CTC).
During the opening ceremony, the commander of the CTC, Col Matthew Godfrey said: ‘This fully instrumented range will make it possible for military personnel within Idaho and the United States to coordinate and practise accomplishing missions from the ground and air simultaneously.’
DRTS/DAGIR exercises are monitored by audio and video while equipment and personnel positional data are combined to provide real-time feedback to participants and the generation of automated AAR packages.
‘That is the true power of these systems as we see everything that is going on during the exercise,’ said Flash Kinloch, VP of Lockheed Martin’s Training and Simulation Solutions.
Later this month, Lockheed Martin is scheduled to conduct a Government Acceptance Test on a Digital Multipurpose Range Complex at Fort Riley in Kansas. As to technical refreshes conducted in 2021, these have taken place at Fort Wainwright in Alaska, Fort Bliss in Texas, 7th Army Training Command in Germany, two ranges in Fort Hood, Texas plus a range complex in Hawaii.
BISim announced at I/ITSEC that it is providing its VBS4 and IOS capabilities to support Kongsberg's new CORE RWS training device.
A roadmap, including a plan to address training requirements, is needed to ensure that US military AI programmes are not lost in translation from theory into practice.
Marathon is looking to push its AI-driven targets as a solution to reduce costs, improve training realism and change the mentality around range training.
Despite changes in ownership, Treality SVS is focusing on its core business and continues to notch-up significant contract successes.
CAE launched its games-based Prodigy IG in connection with Epic Games at I/ITSEC 2021.
IAI explained at I/ITSEC 2021 how it used its EHUD ACMI live training system to integrate participants on the recent Exercise Blue Flag 2021.