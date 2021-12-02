I/ITSEC 2021: InVeris launches AR urban training solution

SRCE can accommodate real and virtual targets. (Photo: InVeris)

At I/ITSEC 2021, InVeris launched a new AR small arms training device that is well-placed to gain business in the military and law enforcement markets.

InVeris Training Solutions used I/ITSEC 2021 to unveil its latest small arms training system called See, Rehearse, Collectively Experience (SRCE). The new device is an augmented reality-based, untethered weapons training simulator.

SRCE comprises a head-mounted display and a wearable computer, complete with a dongle linking the system to the user’s personal weapon. The system is able to operate in an area up to 10,000ft2 (9,290m2) and is aimed at the military and law enforcement markets.

‘Warfare is moving towards urban operations in big cities and so we feel that we have hit the market at the right time,’ Darren Shavers, director of business development at InVeris, told Shephard.

The company has been working on SRCE for the past year and is now ready to take the product to market.

‘As we use augmented reality we can use a mix of real and virtual targets,’ said Shavers. ‘The system is portable and once a room or rooms have been scanned, the exercises can be set up in minutes,’ Shavers said. ‘We can also use CAD [computer-aided design] models of buildings so the system is well placed to undertake mission rehearsal as well as conventional training scenarios.’

One of SRCE’s capabilities is to eye-track participants to check their scan patterns when undertaking tasks such as room clearing. The system also tracks the individual’s movements and routes through rooms as well as how long they stay in certain areas.

InVeris CEO Al Weggeman said that ‘importantly, we can compare and measure individual and team performance with high precision real-time location tracking of every participant, weapon and even ammunition round’.

In addition, body sensors monitor a trainee's heart rate, breathing, gaze and other biological signs in real time.

Trainees can walk through their completed training scenario, seeing every element played back around them as a visualisation to review operational performance.

‘This highly immersive AAR [doubly augmented reality] creates the optimal opportunity for instructors to increase training fidelity and retention,’ Shavers added.