I/ITSEC 2021: Green Ammo is back with a bang

A Norwegian soldier demonstrates Green Ammo's drop-in kit on a Minimi. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

Green Ammo is offering its customers reduced training costs with greener credentials.

Green Ammo — formally known as Eblanks — went through a change of ownership in May 2019 with the intellectual property rights being bought by the new owners.

The company had made its name by replacing conventional and expensive blank ammunition with electronically generated sound effects.

The latest iteration features what the company calls a ‘drop-in’ to replace the weapon’s bolt, fitting an electronic magazine and a muzzle flash unit. Green Ammo can also offer an electro-mechanical butt to simulate recoil and a laser emitter to provide basic marksmanship training.

‘Through a Bluetooth link, the instructor can also create stoppages or jams that the firer must respond to using the appropriate immediate action drills,’ Chief Operating Officer, Steffen Botten told Shephard.

Another addition is what the company calls a ‘sound booster,’ a small speaker linked via Bluetooth to increase sound volume when training in the open.

Botten said that full-scale production is expected to start in early 2022 although the system has been field-tested by the Norwegian and US armies (the latter at Fort Benning).

One future programme that Green Ammo focuses on is the British Army’s Roundless Tactical Engagement Simulation (RTES) system requirement.

Shephard understands that the RfP will be issued by the end of 2021 and that Green Ammo is partnered with Saab Training Systems for the bid.

It is thought that Israeli company Bagira is also bidding on the programme, as is Swiss company RUAG. The latter is in the process of being bought by Thales but this takeover deal is unlikely to be finalised by the time the contract is set to be awarded in mid-2022.

The logic of replacing blank ammunition is obvious from both the cost and environmental perspectives and the Green Ammo solution seems to have matured at the right time to meet the British Army’s RTESS requirement. The likelihood is that increasing numbers of nations will seek to employ such technology in the future.