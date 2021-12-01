I/ITSEC 2021: Admirals hold forth on challenges and opportunities

﻿VADM John Mustin (left of picture) and ﻿RADM John Meier (centre) spoke during a panel session moderated by RADM (ret) James Robb (standing at lectern). (Photo: David Isby)

I/ITSEC delegates heard from a panel of USN admirals about training successes and areas for improvement.

I/ITSEC 2021 conference delegates attending a panel session with USN admirals heard how the service is harnessing modern training technologies and methods to meet various challenges.

For VADM John Mustin, Chief of the US Naval Reserve, the challenge comes from having to shift his command’s priority away from projecting personnel into the global fight against violent extremism.

Now, he said, the USNR is going ‘back to its roots in dominance in the maritime domain’ and is capable of ‘adaptive mobilisation’.

With resources limited to train personnel in the new roles this required, Mustin is looking at implementing a broad spectrum of training upgrades, including the use of simulation.

RADM John Meier, commander of Naval Air Forces Atlantic, noted ‘some amazing tech out there’ that he wants to use to ‘get proficiency-based training, not event-based training’.

This applies not just to flight and technical training but also to operational exercises. In a virtual environment, he said, ‘you can do things you would not want to show adversaries’.

Meier remarked that the improved visual representations in the current generation of simulators have significantly increased their effectiveness and utility.

The result, he said, is ‘light years ahead of where I was as a junior officer’.

Progress is also evident in pilot training, said RDML Robert Westendorff, USN chief of naval air training. He noted how improved simulator technology enables better mission preparation, with training delivering a ‘higher-competence aviator’.

RDML Scott Dillon commands the Naval Air Weapons Center at Naval Air Station China Lake in California. He has extensive experience with mission-level modelling and simulation; for example, he said, the integrated fires laboratories at China Lake use these for a broad range of applications, including to ‘better explore how a system is going to interact [with other systems and missions] at an early stage in the acquisition cycle’.

One area that requires further attention is naval training for information warfare, said RDML Susan BryerJoyner, director of the Cyber Security Division in the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

She said information warfare is ‘white-carded in most every live training event’, with the effects imposed by the training staff.

‘We learn by doing in a way that respects maintaining proficiency,’ BryerJoyner said, so for information warfare this means a virtual environment.

She pointed out the need to apply virtual training in other mission areas, such as operating in extreme weather conditions, which is not something the USN does routinely.

BryerJoyner concluded that USN personnel must train ‘in an immersive environment, not just on a once-a-deployment cycle basis, because these are perishable skills we have to practice consistently’.