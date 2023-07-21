HII's Mission Technologies wins $41 million US Navy contract for integrated training systems
HII’s Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $41 million contract to provide integrated training systems installation and sustainment for the USN.
The task order was made under Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA's) SeaPort Next Generation contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren's Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) and has a one-year base period plus six-month extension.
The work expands upon HII’s existing support of training systems to the customer.
Ryan Norris, president of Mission Technologies’ fleet sustainment business group said: 'We have built a strong team with extensive experience installing, configuring, maintaining, modernising and securing navy networks, tactical systems and C6ISR systems. We look forward to supporting the systems that are critical to training naval warfighters and improving fleet readiness.'
More from Training
-
Aeralis and Inzpire take fast jet training to new heights
With a focus on on-demand operational air support and cost reduction, the partnership harnesses Aeralis' digitally engineered platform and Inzpire's training and engineering expertise.
-
Collins Aerospace joins US Air Force team in quest for new training solutions
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has awarded Collins Aerospace a $32.5 billion contract to support the development of new training systems for the service.
-
Brazilian pilots complete Gripen conversion training in Sweden
The last group of Brazilian Air Force pilots has concluded their Gripen conversion training in Sweden. The training covered basic operation, combat readiness, and familiarity with the fighter jet's human-machine interface.
-
US Navy T-45 Goshawk trainers to receive digital head-up display
Mercury Systems has received a five-year contract worth $83 million from the Naval Air Systems Command to deliver high-definition, digital head-up display (HUD) systems for the T-45 Goshawk training aircraft.
-
Babcock wins support and training contract for Ukrainian tanks and vehicles
Babcock has secured a £50 million contract from the UK MoD to provide operational support to equipment donated to Ukraine, including training, and management of equipment and supply chains.