HII's Mission Technologies wins $41 million US Navy contract for integrated training systems

21st July 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

HII’s Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $41 million contract to provide integrated training systems installation and sustainment for the USN. (Photo: HII)

HII's Mission Technologies division has secured a $41 million contract under NAVSEA's SeaPort Next Generation framework to provide installation and sustainment of training systems for the USN, enhancing fleet readiness.

HII’s Mission Technologies division has been awarded a $41 million contract to provide integrated training systems installation and sustainment for the USN.

The task order was made under Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA's) SeaPort Next Generation contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren's Dam Neck Activity (NSWCDD DNA) and has a one-year base period plus six-month extension.

The work expands upon HII’s existing support of training systems to the customer.

Ryan Norris, president of Mission Technologies’ fleet sustainment business group said: 'We have built a strong team with extensive experience installing, configuring, maintaining, modernising and securing navy networks, tactical systems and C6ISR systems. We look forward to supporting the systems that are critical to training naval warfighters and improving fleet readiness.'

The Shephard News Team

