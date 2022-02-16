Germany seeks simulation-based training provider for F125 frigates

German Navy F125 frigate Baden Württemberg. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

Responses are due by 9 March to a German Navy tender for naval simulation-based training.

German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has released a tender for naval simulation-based training software and systems.

The German Navy is seeking multisensor platforms and 3D simulations of its Baden Württemberg-class F125 frigates (the fourth and last of which, Rheinland-Pfalz, was handed over last month), including ship technical systems, virtual ship simulations and a simulation of the Rheinmetall Defence MSP 600 EO platform.

Also included in the tender announcement is VR training for the NH90 NFH helicopter carried aboard the F125; and VR training for a boat launch and liferaft launch device.

Hardware to be provided will include lecture hall equipment with workstations for students and trainers.

Bidders must prove they have implemented ‘comparable 3D simulation software within the framework of a contract with a public client in the past five years’, BAAINBw stated in the tender notice.

It will select a winner based on the lowest price.

The deadline for responses is 9 March.