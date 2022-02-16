Germany seeks simulation-based training provider for F125 frigates

Latvia and Slovenia upgrade JTAC capabilities
DefenseTek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.
German defence procurement agency BAAINBw has released a tender for naval simulation-based training software and systems.
The German Navy is seeking multisensor platforms and 3D simulations of its Baden Württemberg-class F125 frigates (the fourth and last of which, Rheinland-Pfalz, was handed over last month), including ship technical systems, virtual ship simulations and a simulation of the Rheinmetall Defence MSP 600 EO platform.
Also included in the tender announcement is VR training for the NH90 NFH helicopter carried aboard the F125; and VR training for a boat launch and liferaft launch device.
Hardware to be provided will include lecture hall equipment with workstations for students and trainers.
Bidders must prove they have implemented ‘comparable 3D simulation software within the framework of a contract with a public client in the past five years’, BAAINBw stated in the tender notice.
It will select a winner based on the lowest price.
The deadline for responses is 9 March.
DefenseTek Solutions is upgrading Latvian and Slovenian JTAC simulators to include improved visuals, new hosting platforms and distributed interactive capabilities.
The US has supplied four Cessna aircraft to help train Philippine naval aviators.
Launched in 2015, Brazil continues to upgrade its Fire Support Simulator.
The RAAF has now received the final elements of its Project Air 5428.
The RAAF has issued its ITR for Project Air 5428 Phase 3 as Nova Systems joins Team AUStringer.
During a webinar hosted by NTSA, US military leaders voiced concerns about funding and the need for integrated cyber warfare training.