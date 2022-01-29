TKMS delivers final F125 frigate

F125 frigate Rheinland-Pfalz. (Photo: TKMS)

The four Baden-Württemberg-class F125 ships were built by the ARGE F125 consortium of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and NVL Group.

TKMS on 28 January handed over the fourth and final F125 frigate, Rheinland-Pfalz, to the German defence procurement agency BAAINBw in Hamburg.

Representing ARGE, TMKS CEO Dr Rolf Wirtz said: ‘We have now delivered all of the type F125 ships. The other three vessels are already in the in-service phase and have since proven their technical capabilities and reliability.

‘We are convinced that the fourth vessel... will also be successful.’

Pre-fitted bow sections for the F125 frigates were produced at NVL Group’s Bremen and Wolgast shipyards.

Construction of stern sections and the joining of the two halves took place at NVL Group’s Blohm+Voss shipyard in Hamburg.

The F125 frigates measure 149m long, displacing approximately 7,200t.