German military to expand use of VBS4 for training enterprise

Germany’s Bundeswehr has acquired a Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim) VBS4 enterprise license, which will provide it with full access to the company’s whole-earth virtual and constructive desktop trainer and simulation host.

The Bundeswehr has been using VBS since the early 2010s and has continued to expand its usage over the years. With the VBS4 enterprise license, the Bundeswehr will gain access to additional modules within the software which will enhance its training capabilities.

Additionally, BISim will provide professional services and local German-speaking support to all Bundeswehr users of VBS4, the company noted in a statement published on 11 December.

‘VBS4 provides the simulation and training capabilities the Bundeswehr needs as a key stakeholder in European and worldwide military affairs,’ said Sven Lippmann, business development manager for BISim.

‘VBS4 is able to support large-scale, combined arms virtual scenarios as well as hundreds of unit-level military training uses,’ he added.