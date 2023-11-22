German airmobile forces to get new NH90 helicopter crew trainer
Reiser Simulation and Training (RST) has been awarded a contract to provide a new NH90 helicopter rear-cabin trainer for the German airmobile forces.
The deal was struck between RST, the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA) and the German Federal Armed Forces (BAAINBw). Under the project, RST will also convert two existing original NH90 fuselages into a training environment.
Future German NH90 users and crew members will train skills required to carry out in-air transport, medical evacuation, casualty evacuation and various loading/unloading procedures on the training device. RST said the platform closely replicated the NH90 helicopter’s cabin, but it excluded the upper deck and rotor. The rear-cabin trainer will be set up at the Air Manoeuvre Training and Exercise Centre in Celle, Germany by late-2024.
‘Sustainability is at the heart of our mission and this project is a testament to our dedication to eco-conscious training,’ said Dr Johannes Hain, CEO at RST. ‘Our NH90 replicas are a commitment to precision, delivering an experience that stays true to every detail.’
Developed as a multinational programme between France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, the European NH90 was designed to meet NATO requirements for multirole capability from a common helicopter. The NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) for maritime and utility operations is one of two variants. The other is the Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) for land-based utility and troop lift.
The German Bundeswehr ordered 31 NH90 helicopters in 2020, to be known as Sea Tiger, for the German Navy’s shipborne operations.
More from I/ITSEC 2023 | View all news
-
I/ITSEC 2023: Solving a Polish air defence training challenge
How Northrop Grumman developed a new and flexible training system for Poland’s purchase of the IBCS system before it was fully introduced in the US Army.
-
British Army aims to attract new talent via multi-million-pound higher education contract
The British Army has awarded a nine-year contract to Henley Business School to deliver a degree pathway in Leadership and Strategic Studies for its officers and senior soldiers as part of its talent development strategy.
-
I/ITSEC 2023: AI and VR training platforms set to steal limelight in Orlando
Modelling, simulation and training technologies event I/ITSEC will showcase innovations in AI, VR and AR, including Taqtile’s Manifest platform, RTI’s Connext platform and ARA’s CB-TASC project.
-
Philippines joins ANNUALEX Indo-Pacific naval exercise as observer as tensions rise in the region
Annual Exercise (ANNUALEX), a multinational naval exercise including participants from Australia, Canada, Japan and the US, started on 11 November and will involve 30 ships and 40 aircraft.