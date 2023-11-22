German airmobile forces to get new NH90 helicopter crew trainer

Reiser Simulation and Training (RST) has been awarded a contract to provide a new NH90 helicopter rear-cabin trainer for the German airmobile forces.

The deal was struck between RST, the NATO Helicopter Management Agency (NAHEMA) and the German Federal Armed Forces (BAAINBw). Under the project, RST will also convert two existing original NH90 fuselages into a training environment.

Future German NH90 users and crew members will train skills required to carry out in-air transport, medical evacuation, casualty evacuation and various loading/unloading procedures on the training device. RST said the platform closely replicated the NH90 helicopter’s cabin, but it excluded the upper deck and rotor. The rear-cabin trainer will be set up at the Air Manoeuvre Training and Exercise Centre in Celle, Germany by late-2024.

‘Sustainability is at the heart of our mission and this project is a testament to our dedication to eco-conscious training,’ said Dr Johannes Hain, CEO at RST. ‘Our NH90 replicas are a commitment to precision, delivering an experience that stays true to every detail.’

Developed as a multinational programme between France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands, the European NH90 was designed to meet NATO requirements for multirole capability from a common helicopter. The NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) for maritime and utility operations is one of two variants. The other is the Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) for land-based utility and troop lift.

The German Bundeswehr ordered 31 NH90 helicopters in 2020, to be known as Sea Tiger, for the German Navy’s shipborne operations.