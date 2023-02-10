To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

France awards virtual helicopter SAR training contract

10th February 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The training package is instructor-led, combines simulation elements and will cover training levels of all kinds. (Photo: US DoD)

France is making strides in adopting simulators and other training devices for helicopter pilots and crews.

The French Ministry of Armed Forces Command has awarded Priority 1 Air Rescue (P1AR) a multi-year contract to provide virtual SAR, tactical, aerial use of force/gunnery and night vision imaging system (NVIS) simulation and training support services for helicopter aircrews.

The training will be provided to personnel that operate the H225M, AS532, SA330, NH90, AS565, H125M and AS342 aircraft.

The training will take place at the P1AR Search and Rescue Tactical Training Academy (SART/TAC) in Bordeaux, France.

The training is instructor-led but combines various simulation elements and will cover training levels of all kinds.

It includes

