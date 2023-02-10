France awards virtual helicopter SAR training contract

The French Ministry of Armed Forces Command has awarded Priority 1 Air Rescue (P1AR) a multi-year contract to provide virtual SAR, tactical, aerial use of force/gunnery and night vision imaging system (NVIS) simulation and training support services for helicopter aircrews.

The training will be provided to personnel that operate the H225M, AS532, SA330, NH90, AS565, H125M and AS342 aircraft.

The training will take place at the P1AR Search and Rescue Tactical Training Academy (SART/TAC) in Bordeaux, France.

The training is instructor-led but combines various simulation elements and will cover training levels of all kinds.

It includes