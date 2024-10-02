To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Florida firm wins Bell 412 maintenance training contract in El Salvador

Florida firm wins Bell 412 maintenance training contract in El Salvador

2nd October 2024 - 14:04 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Bell 412 utility helicopter has been operated by military users around the world since its introduction in 1979. (Photo: Wikimedia / Carlos E Perez SL)

The deal, ECS’s 12th contract under the Enterprise Training Services Contract (ETSC) programme, will run from late-August 2024 to late-August 2025.

A 12-month Bell 412 maintenance training contract for El Salvador’s armed forces has been awarded to Orlando-based IT company Engineering & Computer Simulations (ECS).

ECS claimed the objective of the contract was to provide training to the Salvadoran 1st Air Brigade by improving its technical capabilities on the Bell 412 and MD-500 aircraft, as well as improve mission readiness to support US foreign relations and national security objectives.

El Salvador has four Bell 421 twin-engine medium support helicopters in its inventory, according to Shephard Defence Insight.

“El Salvador has been an important partner for the US in the region for several years,” Richard Madrid Jr., VP of global services at ECS, said. “We’re looking forward to developing this relationship and helping the Salvadoran military with the tools and the know-how they need to maintain security and stability.”

Madrid Jr. has been appointed to lead the project, in a joint effort with Florida-based aerospace company JIRACOR which specialised in training systems upgrades.

As part of the contract, which will run from 28 August 2024 to 27 August 2025, ECS has also stated it would provide Bell 412 maintenance instructors to teach trainees and future instructors on intermediate-to-advanced mechanical, electrical and automated flight control systems, in addition to avionics and engine and maintenance instructor training. Low-fidelity Bell 412/UH-1H and MD-500 desktop flight simulator trainers will also be delivered.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Bell 412EP

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us