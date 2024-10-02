Florida firm wins Bell 412 maintenance training contract in El Salvador
A 12-month Bell 412 maintenance training contract for El Salvador’s armed forces has been awarded to Orlando-based IT company Engineering & Computer Simulations (ECS).
ECS claimed the objective of the contract was to provide training to the Salvadoran 1st Air Brigade by improving its technical capabilities on the Bell 412 and MD-500 aircraft, as well as improve mission readiness to support US foreign relations and national security objectives.
El Salvador has four Bell 421 twin-engine medium support helicopters in its inventory, according to Shephard Defence Insight.
“El Salvador has been an important partner for the US in the region for several years,” Richard Madrid Jr., VP of global services at ECS, said. “We’re looking forward to developing this relationship and helping the Salvadoran military with the tools and the know-how they need to maintain security and stability.”
Madrid Jr. has been appointed to lead the project, in a joint effort with Florida-based aerospace company JIRACOR which specialised in training systems upgrades.
As part of the contract, which will run from 28 August 2024 to 27 August 2025, ECS has also stated it would provide Bell 412 maintenance instructors to teach trainees and future instructors on intermediate-to-advanced mechanical, electrical and automated flight control systems, in addition to avionics and engine and maintenance instructor training. Low-fidelity Bell 412/UH-1H and MD-500 desktop flight simulator trainers will also be delivered.
