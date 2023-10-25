Exercise Iron Titan clears new UK Apache for frontline duty
Exercise Iron Titan, a recently completed event held in England and Wales, saw the largest number of UK land personnel and equipment for two decades participating in a broad-ranging exercise putting equipment and tactics to the test.
The event brought together the training of the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division’s (3 (UK) Div) support elements and involved 8,000 troops.
The division consists of 1st Deep Reconnaissance Brigade Combat Team (BCT), 12th Armoured BCT, 20th Armoured 9 BCT, 7 Signal Group and 101st Operational Sustainment Brigade, 7th Air Defence Group and 25 (Close Support) Engineer Group, 4 Military Intelligence Battalion and 7
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Ukrainian Navy participate in Exercise Joint Warrior in UK
The Ukrainian Navy has joined 10 nations involved in a major multinational exercise in waters off Scotland.
-
Indian coast guard to get new training ship
The Indian MoD has finalised a contract with state-owned shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders for the construction of a dedicated training ship for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).
-
UK provides engineering training for Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure
The training program has been designed to improve Ukraine's capacity to plan the defence of vital infrastructure and safeguard civilian lives.
-
Rheinmetall-led next-gen training solution wins EU backing
The FEDERATES consortium will aim to create a distributed synthetic simulation environment, fostering collaboration in a networked digital ecosystem similar to NATO's MSaaS.
-
NATO exercise sharpens explosive defeating skills in the face of increasing threats
The exercise took place on land and in the marine environment using EOD UGVs, submarine AUVs and special diving equipment to improve and sharpen the skills of participants.
-
US marines and sailors engage in advanced training during Kuwait bilateral exercise
The training focuses on sustaining and enhancing military capabilities, emphasising bilateral collaboration and sharing of tactics between US and Kuwaiti forces.