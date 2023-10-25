To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Exercise Iron Titan clears new UK Apache for frontline duty

Exercise Iron Titan clears new UK Apache for frontline duty

25th October 2023 - 11:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

Two Apache AH-64E helicopters from 3rd Regiment Army Air Corps flying low through a valley during a demonstration on Exercise Iron Titan. (Photo: British Army)

Exercise Iron Titan focused on improving interoperability, tactics and C2 procedures while evaluating new equipment.

Exercise Iron Titan, a recently completed event held in England and Wales, saw the largest number of UK land personnel and equipment for two decades participating in a broad-ranging exercise putting equipment and tactics to the test.

The event brought together the training of the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division’s (3 (UK) Div) support elements and involved 8,000 troops.

The division consists of 1st Deep Reconnaissance Brigade Combat Team (BCT), 12th Armoured BCT, 20th Armoured 9 BCT, 7 Signal Group and 101st Operational Sustainment Brigade, 7th Air Defence Group and 25 (Close Support) Engineer Group, 4 Military Intelligence Battalion and 7

