Exercise Iron Titan clears new UK Apache for frontline duty

Exercise Iron Titan, a recently completed event held in England and Wales, saw the largest number of UK land personnel and equipment for two decades participating in a broad-ranging exercise putting equipment and tactics to the test.

The event brought together the training of the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division’s (3 (UK) Div) support elements and involved 8,000 troops.

The division consists of 1st Deep Reconnaissance Brigade Combat Team (BCT), 12th Armoured BCT, 20th Armoured 9 BCT, 7 Signal Group and 101st Operational Sustainment Brigade, 7th Air Defence Group and 25 (Close Support) Engineer Group, 4 Military Intelligence Battalion and 7