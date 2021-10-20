To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AWE 21 highlights CTTP potential benefits

20th October 2021 - 13:45 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

CTTP is set to radically change the way that the British Army undertakes its training. (Photo: UK MOD)

The latest Army Warfighting Experiment in the UK highlighted industry innovations that are set to power collective training in the future.

Held at Copehill Down within the Salisbury Plain Training Area (SPTA), Army Warfighting Experiment 21 (AWE 21) had special significance this year as the British Army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) Outline Business Case is due to go through the MoD Investment Appraisals Committee in mid-2022.

According to the British Army, AWE 21 was held ‘to harness technology to prepare for complex future warfare. It has been designed to experiment with and showcase next-generation Collective Training Systems to inform future Army and wider Defence force development decisions'.

In essence, the £1 billion- ($1.38 billion-) plus Category A CTTP is looking to …

