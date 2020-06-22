​Elbit continues IAF T-6 support

Elbit Systems announced on 22 June that it has received a $38 million contract to continue operating, maintaining and servicing the fleet of Textron/Beechcraft T-6 Texan II single-engine training aircraft in service with the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The contract is for five years with an additional five-year option.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the IAF operates a fleet of 20 T-6s for basic pilot training. The aircraft is known as the Efroni in Israeli service.

Elbit already provides the IAF with operation and maintenance services for the T-6 fleet (plus its Aeromacchi M-346 and Grob G-120A trainer jets), in line with standards of service, availability and flight safety.

