DSEI 2021: Inzpire unveils new simulators

Inzpire sees virtual simulation as a significant boost to training. (Photo: Inzpire)

Inzpire's Mission Training Devices Division has added three new simulators that are due to be unveiled at this year's DSEI event.

The Mission Training Devices Division of Lincoln, UK-based Inzpire Ltd will be unveiling three new simulator systems at DSEI 2021 that address UAS, JTAC and rotary-wing training requirements.

The first is the Compact Agile Simulator Equipment (CASE) ISR/UAS, which is a deployable UAS simulator that has been designed to provide training for the pilot and sensor operator at the point of need.

CASE ISR/UAS can also integrate training for mission intelligence coordinators and can simulate a range of weapon and sensor payloads.

Based on Presagis’ UAV CRAFT software, the training device can represent generic fixed- or rotary-wing platforms. The system runs on two Intel NUC Skull Canyon mini-computers with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 graphics cards. The simulation programme provides full control of avionics, aerodynamics, weight and balance, engines, flight control, navigation, payloads and other variables such as weather.

Inzpire says that the entire system is ‘contained within ruggedised Peli cases, is easily moveable by one person for ease of transport and can be set up ready for training within minutes'.

The CASE JTAC Training Simulator System (TSS) is a mixed-reality (MR) simulator that comprises a series of ruggedised deployable cases; all elements of the system can be used as standalone individual simulators or networked together to provide a full team training capability.

The company emphasises that the design of the system ‘allows for the use of real-world equipment alongside MR headsets, allowing for greater immersion without the isolation effects associated with pure VR simulation systems'.

Inzpire's new range of simulators are designed to be portable to deliver training at the point of need. (Photo: Inzpire)

Whilst utilising CASE JTAC, trainees can still interact with each other, enhancing team training without the infrastructure and costs associated with larger and more expensive dome-based projection systems.

The simulator includes Minerva’s Eagle Viewing Device to replicate target acquisition, surveillance and marking devices; Varjo’s XR-3 MR headsets; the Meyers IZLID IR pointer; BISim’s VBS 4 and VBS Blue IG visualisation systems as well as the company’s Viper DIS radio software and PRC-152 radio skin; and Battlespace Simulation Inc’s (BSI) EAGR software (Defence Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) emulation).

Turning again to the air domain, Inzpire is showing a deployable, single-seat helicopter simulator that can be fitted with a head-mounted display or a convention curved display screen and that is able to be networked to other devices. The company says that ‘the simulator utilises commercial-off-the-shelf products to provide cost-effective training in an upgradable and scalable synthetic training solution.’

The Vortex HeliSim system is powered by a Vortex NUC9i9VX small form computer with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD HD and RTX 3070 GPUs. The DSEI demonstration will use DCSWorld gaming software to simulate multiple rotary aircraft types as well as a Vive Pro VR headset.

‘As a result of the disruption and challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented over the past 20 months, Inzpire’s Mission Training Devices Division has recognised the ever-greater importance of synthetic training which can be delivered at the point that the customer needs it most,’ said Steven Pook, Inzpire’s head of mission training devices.

Inzpire’s new simulator products highlight a trend towards lower-cost and more deployable training devices that can be used during training or operational deployments. This is largely being driven by higher fidelity graphics and the increased resolution of head-mounted displays as well as the smaller footprint of components such as computers.

The other driver is the falling costs of such systems and the use of games-based solutions.