DSEI 2021: Improbable shines light on the military’s future

SSE is set to provide significant benefits to the military over the coming years. (Photo: Improbable Defence)

Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.

With the second technology demonstrator phase for the UK’s Strategic Command Single Synthetic Environment (SSE) project now coming to an end, Improbable Defence is using DSEI to highlight the benefits of such systems to enhance operational planning, conduct operations and improve training.

This second year saw the development and expansion of this prototype SSE into a cloud-based tool that has been designed to enhance user planning and decision-making skills. One innovative aspect of the second phase was to embed military personnel with the company to achieve what Improbable calls, an ‘agile methodology’ to place the military user at the centre of the SSE design and development process.

‘With SSE, we emphasise a move from historic pipelines to horizontal integration as this enables us to reuse software as well as adding new software when it’s needed,’ Jason Kennedy, VP engineering at Improbable Defence, told Shephard.

‘Reuse has benefits for cost-saving as well as consistency,’ he added.

VBS4 forms part of the SSE demonstrator programme. (Photo: BISim)

The SSE, as well as Improbable’s other synthetic environments, are virtual environments that simulate the modern world and allow military users to experiment, test plans, conduct training and improve overall organisational preparedness before taking real-world decisions.

‘In the past, the military had the big budgets but this has now flipped to other industries such as gaming and we can now adopt their products and expertise for the benefit of the military customer,’ said Kennedy. ‘We’re currently using around 60 software products from companies around the world,’ he told Shephard.

These partners include Sumo for traffic modelling, BISim for visualisation using its VBS4 and Microsoft for mobile cloud computing.

Where the UK Strategic Command SSE project will go after the completion of the second technology demonstrator phase is unclear at present but what is clear is that the power of the SSE that has now been unleashed needs to be harnessed for the future.

The capability of the programme has implications for the way that the British Army will conduct operations and training in the future. As far as the latter is concerned, the impact of the SSE on both small unit tactics and command & staff training will be significant, both in terms of fidelity and realism.

This relatively new technology also shines a light on the way that the military conducts its procurement and defines future training requirements. There is a clear need to cut procurement times and eradicate stovepipes.