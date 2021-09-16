DSEI 2021: 4GD to hone UK urban fighting skills

DSEI 2021: Improbable shines light on the military’s future
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.
Close combat training specialist 4GD announced on 15 September that it has been selected by training estate prime contractor Landmarc Support Services for the Urban Fighting Skills House (UFSH) framework.
UFSH will see 4GD deliver a series of Level 2 SmartFacility combat training environment installations, the first of which is set to start construction in 2022 at Catterick.
The new smart facilities will comprise SimWall rapidly reconfigurable modular panel systems and the 4GAV interactive special effects and video monitoring system ‘that uses a combination of smoke, light (white/IR) and sound to immerse users in a high-fidelity combat simulation’, 4GD noted.
The 4GAV system delivers sensor-activated reactive or instructor-initiated effects.
A Level 2 SmartFacility is already in use with 16 Air Assault Brigade at Colchester.
Improbable Defence is highlighting its work on the UK's Single Synthetic Environment that will prove to be a game-changer for defence.
Elbit says it is ‘bringing the age of the computer into the infantry’ with its modular ARCAS.
Longstanding operator of Systematic’s SitaWare, Defence Forces Ireland, selects the software for its Pilatus PC-12NG fleet.
IAI has revealed the successor to its REX UGV, the new REX MK II.
With the defence industry behind wider society in the diversity of its workforce, efforts are underway to improve representation across the board.
AT DSEI 2021, Saab displayed for the first time outside Sweden the new generation of its Combat Boat 90 fast assault craft.