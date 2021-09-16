DSEI 2021: 4GD to hone UK urban fighting skills

4GAV interactive special effects and video monitoring system. (Photo: 4GD)

4GD is delivering Level 2 SmartFacility combat training environments under the Urban Fighting Skills House framework.

Close combat training specialist 4GD announced on 15 September that it has been selected by training estate prime contractor Landmarc Support Services for the Urban Fighting Skills House (UFSH) framework.

UFSH will see 4GD deliver a series of Level 2 SmartFacility combat training environment installations, the first of which is set to start construction in 2022 at Catterick.

The new smart facilities will comprise SimWall rapidly reconfigurable modular panel systems and the 4GAV interactive special effects and video monitoring system ‘that uses a combination of smoke, light (white/IR) and sound to immerse users in a high-fidelity combat simulation’, 4GD noted.

The 4GAV system delivers sensor-activated reactive or instructor-initiated effects.

A Level 2 SmartFacility is already in use with 16 Air Assault Brigade at Colchester.