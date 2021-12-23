To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech Air Force gears up for new FTD

23rd December 2021 - 14:00 GMT | by Trevor Nash in Holsworthy

An artist's impression of the aircraft in Czech Air Force livery. (Photo: Bell Textron)

FSI has started work on the FTD for the Czech Air Force's new AH-1Z and UH-1Y aircraft.

Bell Textron has signed a contract with the US Government to build an AH-1Z Flight Training Device (FTD) for the Czech Republic’s new helicopter fleet.

The FTD will be used as part of the training curriculum for pilots assigned to the country’s AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets. The Czech Air Force ordered four AH-1Z and eight UH-1Y aircraft as part of a $620 million foreign military sales deal in 2020.

‘The Flight Training Device will provide Czech operators with the perfect tools for familiarizing themselves with their new H-1 helicopters,’ explained Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 VP and programme director. ‘The FTD …

