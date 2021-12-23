Czech Air Force gears up for new FTD

Bell Textron has signed a contract with the US Government to build an AH-1Z Flight Training Device (FTD) for the Czech Republic’s new helicopter fleet.

The FTD will be used as part of the training curriculum for pilots assigned to the country’s AH-1Z and UH-1Y fleets. The Czech Air Force ordered four AH-1Z and eight UH-1Y aircraft as part of a $620 million foreign military sales deal in 2020.

‘The Flight Training Device will provide Czech operators with the perfect tools for familiarizing themselves with their new H-1 helicopters,’ explained Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 VP and programme director. ‘The FTD …