CTI adds another year to MQ-9 training

An instructor and student at Holloman AFB using the Predator Mission Aircrew Training System. (Photo: Trevor Nash)

CTI has received the third option year on the five-year MQ-9 CATCD programme.

Memphis, Tennessee-based Crew Training International Inc has been awarded a $51.66 million firm-fixed-price modification to its contract to provide an additional year of General Atomics MQ-9 contract aircrew training and courseware development (CATCD).

The contract modification represents the exercise of Option Year Three, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to nearly $242.5 million.

The company will provide training at the MQ-9 formal training unit (FTU) at Holloman AFB in New Mexico; Creech AFB, Nevada; March Air Reserve Base, California; and Hancock Air National Guard Base, New York.

The original five-year CATCD was awarded to CTI in 2018 by HQ Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, and this current one-year option will be completed on 30 September 2022.

With two additional years to be funded for CATCD, the USAF’s initial projection of the programme’s total $241.4 million value was clearly underestimated.