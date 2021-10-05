CTI adds another year to MQ-9 training

Vertex adds major new S&T capability
Vertex Aerospace has added significantly to its training service capabilities with the acquisition of Raytheon's Defense Training and Mission Critical Solutions business.
Memphis, Tennessee-based Crew Training International Inc has been awarded a $51.66 million firm-fixed-price modification to its contract to provide an additional year of General Atomics MQ-9 contract aircrew training and courseware development (CATCD).
The contract modification represents the exercise of Option Year Three, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to nearly $242.5 million.
The company will provide training at the MQ-9 formal training unit (FTU) at Holloman AFB in New Mexico; Creech AFB, Nevada; March Air Reserve Base, California; and Hancock Air National Guard Base, New York.
The original five-year CATCD was awarded to CTI in 2018 by HQ Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, and this current one-year option will be completed on 30 September 2022.
With two additional years to be funded for CATCD, the USAF’s initial projection of the programme’s total $241.4 million value was clearly underestimated.
Vertex Aerospace has added significantly to its training service capabilities with the acquisition of Raytheon's Defense Training and Mission Critical Solutions business.
Germany has sent two pilots to the IFTS fast-jet training course as part of an evaluation programme.
Singapore's military continues to innovate in terms of training methods and technologies.
US Naval Air Systems Command is upgrading several T-45 aircraft.
BAE Systems is using training as a method of highlighting a greater emphasis on operational readiness.
Read the latest edition of Military Training for free in our app or on your desktop.