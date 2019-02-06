Collins Aerospace ejection seats for T-X
Collins Aerospace’s ACES 5 ejection seat and landing gear system have been selected for the US Air Force’s T-X advanced pilot trainer aircraft, the company announced on 31 January.
The aircraft is in development by Boeing and Saab to replace the air force's T-38 fleet.
The ACES 5 seat offers passive head and neck protection, arm and leg flail prevention and a load-compensating catapult rocket that adjusts its thrust based on the user’s weight. Collins' fully integrated landing gear system will include structure, actuation, dressings, hydraulics, and wheels and brakes.
John Barney Fyfe, air force programs director for Collins Aerospace, said: ‘Collins Aerospace is honoured to be a supplier for Boeing in support of the US Air Force's next-generation trainer programme and proud to provide a host of integral content, including our ACES 5 ejection seat and fully integrated landing gear system.
‘Our support for Boeing military aircraft dates back to 1932 with the P-26, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Boeing and Saab team on the T-X programme in the years to come.’
