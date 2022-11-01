To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Chile to develop flight instruction system

1st November 2022 - 11:16 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The new system will be composed of 33 aircraft, peripheral equipment such as three simulators and other associated hardware. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

After 40 years of service, the Chilean Air Force is replacing its ageing fleet of T-35 Pillán basic trainer aircraft with a new full flight instruction system centred on the Pillán II.

The Chilean Air Force (FACh) and state-owned aerospace company ENAER have signed a contract for a new Pillán II primary flight instruction system, the FACh announced on 28 October.

The new system will replace the current fleet of ageing ENAER T-35 Pillán propeller-driven basic trainer aircraft after 40 years of service. 

It will be composed of 33 Pillán II aircraft (with ENAER handling design and manufacture), peripheral equipment such as three simulators, an MPS system for mission planning and debriefing, technical orders, technical publications, propellor blades, personnel equipment and ground support equipment, the FACh noted in its 28 October statement.

The first aircraft is set to fly in 2026 with first delivery scheduled for 2028.

ENAER built 154 T-35 aircraft from 1984 to 1991 and again in 1998 for customers in eight countries – Chile (31 aircraft in service), Dominican Republic (four), Ecuador (four), El Salvador (five), Guatemala (four), Panama (six), Paraguay (11) and Spain (35).

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

