CAE gains German Air Force ab initio training deal
CAE GmbH will now support initial flight training for German Air Force aviators at two sites, including a new CAE Bremen Training Centre in Germany.
New facility in Bremen to host academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year.
The German subsidiary of CAE is to set up a new facility at Bremen Airport after the company announced it has received a contract to provide ab initio flight training for the German Air Force.
CAE stated on 1 February that ‘CAE GmbH will have overall responsibility for providing academic, simulator and live-flying training to more than 40 student aviators in the first year’.
A fleet of Diamond DA-40 aircraft and DA-42 aircraft owned by CAE will fulfil single and multi-engine live-flying training requirements at the CAE Bremen Training Centre and at a training site in Montpellier, France that is operated by industry partner Airways Aviation.
A seven-year contract from German defence procurement agency BAIINBw includes an option for an additional five years.
CAE previously designed and manufactured all Tornado combat and aircraft flight simulators for the German Air Force and the company continues to provide upgrades and on-site training support services.