CAE awarded German NH90 training contract

CAE Elektronik has signed a contract with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency to provide the German Navy with a training solution for the incoming NH90 Sea Lion helicopter.

The company will design and manufacture a suite of NH90 Sea Lion training devices for the German Navy, including an NH90 full-mission simulator capable of compliance to EASA Level D qualification; an NH90 cockpit procedures trainer; an NH90 operational tactics trainer for training rear-crew tactical coordinators and sensor operators, and capable of networking with the full-mission simulator to provide full-crew mission training; and an NH90 winch and hoist operator trainer, which will also be capable of networking to other NH90 training devices for full-crew training.

The German Navy is procuring a fleet of 18 NH90 Sea Lion helicopters to support search and rescue operations as a replacement for its Sea King MK41 helicopter fleet.

The new training solution will be based near German Naval Airbase Nordholz, which is the home of the German Naval Air Command.

Niels Kröning, general manager, CAE Elektronik, said: ‘CAE has a long history supporting German naval aviation training at Nordholz on platforms such as the Sea King and Lynx helicopters as well as P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

‘We are honoured to be selected to continue this longstanding cooperation with the development of a world-class training solution for the NH90 Sea Lion helicopter.’

