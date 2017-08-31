Black Construction secures new contract
Black Construction has received a contract worth $78 million from the US Naval Facilities Engineering Commandto design and construct a live-fire training range complex at Naval Support Activity, Andersen Air Force Base's Northwest Field in Guam, the company announced on 29 August.
Under the contract, Black Construction will design and build four live-fire range training complex and supporting structures. The supporting buildings will include a range maintenance building, a known-distance rifle/pistol range administration building, an area distribution node with a radio frequency communication tower and two surface radar/camera sites.
Work under the contract will begin in October 2017 and is expected to be substantially completed by November 2020.
