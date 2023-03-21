BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project
The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK a contract to deliver a new virtual training programme for the British Army.
The effort, called Land Training Rest & Reference Capability, is part of the army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) and is set out to help define an approach to future collective training.
A single-sourced contract is expected to be announced in 2025 with a value of $742 million for the first ten years, plus an additional $245 million in investment money to get the programme going.
BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies will work with the army
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Training
-
France buys new sims for its E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft
The full flight simulator procurement falls under the cockpit modernisation programme awarded to Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance.
-
Boeing partners with Shield AI on autonomous pilot programme
The agreement between Boeing and Shield AI will explore autonomous systems implemented into existing and future aircraft.
-
Meteksan exports damage control simulator to Asian navy
The recent order from an Asian customer takes the number of countries that have ordered Meteksan's shipboard Damage Control Simulator to five.
-
Red 6 seals new partnership despite unclear progress on previous programmes
Lockheed Martin says Red 6's augmented reality system could be implemented into fifth-generation fighters, such as the F-35 or F-22 in the future.
-
Leonardo takes another step towards sixth-generation training
Leonardo will develop immersive training solutions that leverage Varjo's headsets for multiple use cases across the pilot training curriculum.