To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project

BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project

21st March 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

A single-sourced contract is expected to be announced in 2025 for CTTP. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK will deliver new virtual training solutions for the British Army under the Collective Training Transformation Programme.

The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK a contract to deliver a new virtual training programme for the British Army.

The effort, called Land Training Rest & Reference Capability, is part of the army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) and is set out to help define an approach to future collective training.

A single-sourced contract is expected to be announced in 2025 with a value of $742 million for the first ten years, plus an additional $245 million in investment money to get the programme going.

BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies will work with the army

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Training

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us