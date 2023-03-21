BAE Systems to work on British Army’s CTTP pathfinder project

The UK MoD has awarded BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies UK a contract to deliver a new virtual training programme for the British Army.

The effort, called Land Training Rest & Reference Capability, is part of the army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme (CTTP) and is set out to help define an approach to future collective training.

A single-sourced contract is expected to be announced in 2025 with a value of $742 million for the first ten years, plus an additional $245 million in investment money to get the programme going.

BAE Systems and Pitch Technologies will work with the army