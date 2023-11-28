I/ITSEC 2023: Hadean and 4C Strategies team up on capability integration for training

Hadean and 4C Strategies have signed an MoU to explore capability integration opportunities that will aim to transform training and exercising.

Under the agreement, signed at I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida, the partners will seek to combine AI-powered spatial computing capabilities from Hadean’s portfolio with 4C Strategies’ data-driven user interface Exonaut. The latter is a military exercise management system that helps users assess, visualise and exploit training data.

The ultimate objective of the MoU will be to create a scalable and interoperable solution for multi-domain collective training and personalised learning.

The British Army has been using 4C Strategies solution for collective training. A company official told Shephard that as an incumbent, 4C Strategies will be a part of the UK Army Collective Training System (ACTS, previously known as CTTP) at the inception, with the aim to remain a supporter of the programme in the long term.

Craig Beddis, CEO at Hadean, said: ‘In joining forces with 4C Strategies, we embark on a transformative journey to fuse cutting-edge spatial computing and GenAI/LLM integrations with data-driven training organisation systems.’

