I/ITSEC 2023: Hadean and 4C Strategies team up on capability integration for training

28th November 2023 - 22:05 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in Orlando

The British Army has been using 4C Strategies solution for collective training. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The strategic collaboration between Hadean and 4C Strategies intends to harness the potential of AI-powered spatial computing and merge it with data-driven exercise management.

Hadean and 4C Strategies have signed an MoU to explore capability integration opportunities that will aim to transform training and exercising.

Under the agreement, signed at I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Florida, the partners will seek to combine AI-powered spatial computing capabilities from Hadean’s portfolio with 4C Strategies’ data-driven user interface Exonaut. The latter is a military exercise management system that helps users assess, visualise and exploit training data.

The ultimate objective of the MoU will be to create a scalable and interoperable solution for multi-domain collective training and personalised learning.

The British Army has been using 4C Strategies solution for collective training. A company official told Shephard that as an incumbent, 4C Strategies will be a part of the UK Army Collective Training System (ACTS, previously known as CTTP) at the inception, with the aim to remain a supporter of the programme in the long term.

Craig Beddis, CEO at Hadean, said: ‘In joining forces with 4C Strategies, we embark on a transformative journey to fuse cutting-edge spatial computing and GenAI/LLM integrations with data-driven training organisation systems.’

