Australia’s exercise tempo increases as it looks east for national defence

Australia has completed participation in three major exercises in the past four weeks and has just started involvement in a fourth. The major focus of the exercises was the country’s north-west region and its approaches.

Exercises Kakadu, Pacific Protector 2024 and Elangaroo 24 have all recently concluded with the latter ending on 4 October.

Exercise Bersama Lima 2024 began on 2 October. It marks the first deployment of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II aircraft and a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) clearance diving team as part of a Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) exercise.

It was the 16