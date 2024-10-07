Australia’s exercise tempo increases as it looks east for national defence
Australia has completed participation in three major exercises in the past four weeks and has just started involvement in a fourth. The major focus of the exercises was the country’s north-west region and its approaches.
Exercises Kakadu, Pacific Protector 2024 and Elangaroo 24 have all recently concluded with the latter ending on 4 October.
Exercise Bersama Lima 2024 began on 2 October. It marks the first deployment of Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) F-35A Lightning II aircraft and a Royal Australian Navy (RAN) clearance diving team as part of a Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) exercise.
It was the 16
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Training
-
Hadean completes live-virtual training capability for British Army
Populating the World of Training is a project run by the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and has been designed to bridge the real and synthetic worlds to provide more enhanced training for UK Armed Forces using Artificial Intelligence (AI).
-
Fincantieri company launches VR and AR simulator for ROVs
Designed for the Italian Navy, the simulator was presented at Mine Countermeasures Forces Command in La Spezia.
-
Encrypted Air Combat Manoeuvring Instrumentation contract boosts US Air Force readiness
The contract, awarded to Cubic Defense, will enable 4th and 5th generation aircraft to train seamlessly together.
-
Vietnam receives first batch of L-39NG jets and awaits US trainers
The 12 L-39NGs jet trainers ordered by Vietnam will replace the country’s fleet of L-39C Albatros jets.
-
Southern Fenix rises in the Atacama Desert as militaries train together
The exercise aimed to foster hemispheric collaboration and was the first deployment of the M142 HIMARS system in such training.