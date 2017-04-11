Australia receives LVS2 simulation training system
NIOA has delivered the first Lightweight Video Sight (LVS2) next generation fire control simulation training system to the Australian Army, the company announced on 7 April.
The training system was delivered to the Australian Army's School of Infantry. It will allow training and evaluation for Australian soldiers and airmen on the new MK47 lightweight automatic grenade launcher.
The LVS2 simulation training system - developed by NIOA, General Dynamics and Saab Australia - provides an advanced, virtual reality training solution. It is compact, easily transportable and deployable.
NIOA is delivering the MK47 40mm automatic lightweight grenade launcher equipped with LVS2 sighting system under the LAND 40 Phase 2 project. The advanced LVS2 provides a new level of capability for light weapon sighting systems with integrated colour video and thermal imaging.
