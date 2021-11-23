I/ITSEC 2021: ASTi broadens its simulation portfolio

BAE Systems gains National Cyber Range Complex contract
Digital engineering and model-based systems engineering will be applied to solve IT integration problems for the US military.
Simulated communications specialists, ASTi, is using the I/ITSEC 2021 conference and exhibition in Orlando on 29 November-3 December to provide a live demonstration of its SERA and Voisus Solo integrated with a T-6A VR flight training device.
SERA will generate a simulated ATC environment at the US event, while Voisus Solo provides real-time communications between the student and instructor.
The company says that ‘SERA provides an evolutionary leap in immersion, cognitive loading, and automated scoring for pilot trainees while reducing or even eliminating the need for human role-players’.
There is no doubt that many students find the cognitive load of real-time ATC chatter extremely disarming when tasking to the skies for the first time and so SERA can prepare them for this experience on the ground.
Voisus Solo has proved to be very popular with simulation systems integrators and was selected earlier this year by Ferranti Technologies for use on Joint Fires Synthetic Training (JFST) devices for the British Army. JFST is set to be deployed to 19 locations across the UK and will be used by the British Army, RAF and RN.
In other ASTi news, the company continues its relationship with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and both are demonstrating new augmented reality (AR) capabilities at the event. The demonstration will show how ASTi’s Earshot and Voisus Solo can integrate with Microsoft HoloLens and HPE processors to provide a personal simulation environment for the individual.
According to ASTi, the company has a number of new product launches planned for 2022. Debuts are planned for the Voisus Client, which includes an updated GUI and all-new chat functionality. Plans are also underway to integrate its Flex Client product into the Voisus product suite.
Malaysian fast-jet training is under strain with fleet attrition and groundings.
RUAG is selling its S&T business to Thales to concentrate on the space sector, while the French company's training portfolio is boosted.
With BAE Systems set to buy Bohemia Interactive Systems, how will the new ownership team deal with current and future customers?
Vietnam appears on course to receive all its Yak-130 aircraft by the end of 2021.
A brand new Marine Corps Wargaming and Analysis Center (MCWAC) at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia should enhance training and support future planning.