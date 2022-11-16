US Army increases situational awareness of soldiers with AI

The US Army has signed a cooperation agreement with MarshallAI, a Finnish AI company, to improve its MarshallAI platform and tailor it according to the reported requirements.

The current platform enhances soldiers’ operational efficiency by processing battlefield information. It can analyse the environment on behalf of the soldier to enable greater focus on the execution of other tasks.

The company highlights the system’s utility stating that it can ‘multiply the number of eyes on a battlefield’ by processing data, including sounds and activity in radio frequencies.

The cooperation agreement will last for one year and was a continuation of the xTech Global AI Challenge organised by the US DoD, where MarshallAI was declared the winner in 2021.

The competition aimed to find and foster AI innovations to improve the performance of the different organisations under the DoD.