Kongsberg works with USN to sharpen autonomous target recognition

Autonomous turret and remote weapon systems specialist Kongsberg has signed a CRADA with the USN. (Photo: Kongsberg)

Kongsberg and the USN will demonstrate a weapon system with autonomous target identification, recognition and engagement.

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace on 23 September announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) ‘to demonstrate a weapon system with autonomous target identification, recognition and engagement’.

The CRADA will leverage work Kongsberg has already accomplished as the remote lethality architecture provider for the US Army in the Robotic Combat Vehicle programme.

The NSWCDD-developed Automated Remote Engagement System will be integrated with Kongsberg remote weapon stations (RWSs) ‘to evaluate technology performance at a system level and support the demonstration of a weapon system for autonomous target identification, recognition, and engagement’, Kongsberg noted.

This performance will be demonstrated on systems Kongsberg is supplying to the USN, such as Common Remote Operation Weapon System and the Protector RT20 30x173mm turret on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, plus its RS6 30x113mm RWS for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System programme.