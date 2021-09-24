Kongsberg works with USN to sharpen autonomous target recognition

DSEI 2021: Arnold Defense notches next stage of Fletcher development
Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace on 23 September announced a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the US Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) ‘to demonstrate a weapon system with autonomous target identification, recognition and engagement’.
The CRADA will leverage work Kongsberg has already accomplished as the remote lethality architecture provider for the US Army in the Robotic Combat Vehicle programme.
The NSWCDD-developed Automated Remote Engagement System will be integrated with Kongsberg remote weapon stations (RWSs) ‘to evaluate technology performance at a system level and support the demonstration of a weapon system for autonomous target identification, recognition, and engagement’, Kongsberg noted.
This performance will be demonstrated on systems Kongsberg is supplying to the USN, such as Common Remote Operation Weapon System and the Protector RT20 30x173mm turret on the Amphibious Combat Vehicle, plus its RS6 30x113mm RWS for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System programme.
German firm Rheinmetall wants to position itself as a leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology for defence and other applications.
A bridge mounted on a Boxer vehicle was one of the most prominent equipment displays at DSEI this year.
Fox TUV is designed to meet an acute need for light utility vehicles in the decades ahead.
Hanwha Defense establishes a UK industrial partnership for the K9 self-propelled howitzer, as the South Korean company looks to the future of artillery systems with autonomous technologies.
The DSEI exhibition in London on 14-17 September showcased the latest developments in self-propelled artillery as manufacturers touted for business with the British Army.