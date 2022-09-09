USMC F-35Bs refine expeditionary training in Australia

USMC F-35Bs from Marine Aircraft Group 12 (MAG-12) conducted Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) training in Australia before participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 in mid-August.

Six of 12 F-35Bs deployed from MCAS Iwakuni to RAAF Base Tindal for the multinational exercise took part in the EABO training at RAAF Base Curtin in Western Australia.

The USMC’s EABO concept emphasises the employment of mobile, distributed, low-signature and easily sustained forces from austere locations to support a larger naval campaign.

The hub-and-spoke notion of EABO – which envisages rapid dispersion of aircraft from major bases to several smaller distributed bases