Aero Vodochody starts production of L-39NG trainer jet for LOM Praha

12th May 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The contract for the delivery of four new L-39NG for Czech Air Force training was signed last November between Aero and Lom Praha. (Photo: Aero Vodochody)

The L-39NG for LOM Praha seeks to ensure the continuity of tactical training of Czech Air Force pilots on subsonic jets.

Aero Vodochody has announced the inauguration of production for its L-39NG subsonic trainer aircraft for the Czech Flight Training Centre LOM Praha.

‘This order is very important for Aero in terms of export potential and operational information gathering. The references of the Czech customer and mutual consultations are an important platform for possible further progress in this project,’ Viktor Sotona, CEO and president of Aero said.

Sotona and LOM Praha CEO Jiří Protiva symbolically started the serial production of the L-39NG.

Aero said that the key reason for the acquisition of the L-39NG by LOM Praha is to ensure the continuity of training of tactical air force pilots on subsonic Albatros L-39 jets.

The existing L-39C aircraft, which have been operated by the LOM Praha Air Training Centre for nearly two decades, are reaching the end of their technical life.

The contract for the delivery of four new L-39NG aircraft for basic and advanced training of pilots of the Czech Air Force, with an option for four more aircraft, was signed last November between the Aero and Lom Praha.

The contract for the first Czech customer includes initial training of pilots and ground staff, special and high-altitude equipment, ground equipment, including an initial set of spare parts, as well as after-sales support for the jet.

In April this year, the L-39NG successfully conducted primary weapons testing during a series of trials where missile firing and engine performance were put to the test.

