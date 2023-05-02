Czech Air Force helicopters gain extra protection against missile threats

Bird Aerosystems has completed deliveries of additional Airborne Missile Protection Systems (AMPS), including MACS (Missile Approach Confirmation Sensor) and SPREOS (the Self Protection Radar Electro-Optic System) DIRCM on Czech Mi-17 helicopters.

This is part of a follow-on programme with the Czech Air Force which has been protecting its helicopters with AMPS for the last 15 years and has deployed them in environments such as Afghanistan.

AMPS is designed to automatically detect, verify and defeat surface-to-air missile attacks through effective use of countermeasure decoys and DIRCM.

'Completing another successful programme of our AMPS systems on Czech aircraft, we are honoured to be their partner of choice for airborne missile protection solutions, and to provide them with the best means to protect their aircrews,' said Ronen Factor, co-CEO and founder of Bird Aerosystems.

Shephard Defence Insight lists the Czech Republic as operating 17 Mi-171Sh helicopters with an out-of-service date of 2045.