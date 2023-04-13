Aero Vodochody conducts L-39NG basic weapons tests
Aero Vodochody has successfully conducted primary weapons testing with its L-39NG jet during a series of trials.
The tests were divided into three phases and began on 13 February with the first part to determine the effect of missile firing on engine performance.
This was followed by emergency load drops, with the third phase consisting of bombing and firing missiles for accuracy. All weapons tests met expectations, Aero said.
More specifically, engineers and pilots tested the firing of S-5 missiles from UB-16 missile blocks and their effect on engine operation.
They conducted tests of emergency bomb drops, overhead fuel tanks and missile blocks. During the tests, the pilots fired a total of 230 S-5 missiles and dropped 42 P-50-75 and 24 OFAB-100-120 bombs.
‘The results of the tests were successful. It was a set of tests of the basic weapons that the L-39NG can use. However, we are considering an additional range of weapons according to specific customer requirements,’ Aero’s executive VP and CDO Petr Jinda said.
‘The aircraft can carry both Eastern and Western armament and can equally have Western and Eastern avionics,’ he continued.
The L-39NG was primarily designed as an advanced jet trainer, but can also perform light combat, close air support, COIN and reconnaissance missions.
