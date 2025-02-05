To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • US Navy seeks the best combinations of crewed vessels with commercial UAVs and USVs

US Navy seeks the best combinations of crewed vessels with commercial UAVs and USVs

5th February 2025 - 08:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A Saildrone Voyager fleet. (Photo: Saildrone)

The service will conduct Operation Southern Spear to identify the most appropriate manned/unmanned formations for domain awareness and counternarcotics operations.

Commercial UAVs and USVs will be deployed alongside crewed vessels later this month in the US Southern Command Area of Responsibility (USSOUTHCOM AOR) and at US 4th Fleet Headquarters at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, as part of the US Navy Operation Southern Spear.

The effort is intended to support the branch in determining the doctrine and tactics for manned/unmanned formations in coordinated maritime domain awareness missions and counternarcotics operations.

Extending through Summer 2025, the campaign will involve US Coast Guard cutters and long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) robotic air capabilities.

An

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us