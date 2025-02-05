US Navy seeks the best combinations of crewed vessels with commercial UAVs and USVs

Commercial UAVs and USVs will be deployed alongside crewed vessels later this month in the US Southern Command Area of Responsibility (USSOUTHCOM AOR) and at US 4th Fleet Headquarters at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, as part of the US Navy Operation Southern Spear.

The effort is intended to support the branch in determining the doctrine and tactics for manned/unmanned formations in coordinated maritime domain awareness missions and counternarcotics operations.

Extending through Summer 2025, the campaign will involve US Coast Guard cutters and long-dwell robotic surface vessels, small robotic interceptor boats and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) robotic air capabilities.

An