US shipbuilding struggles to keep pace with China

The US industrial base has been facing several issues trying to keep up with China's production pace. While Beijing rapidly advances with the mass production of maritime systems and with the development and field of new capabilities, US-based shipyards cannot supply solutions at the speed wanted by the US Navy (USN).

Multiple USN programmes have been delayed in the last few years due to the small production capacity size compared to the service’s ambitions. Low levels of innovation and difficulties in recruiting and maintaining personnel have also played relevant roles in postponing milestones and deliveries.

Speaking at the Surface Navy